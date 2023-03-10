NBHS Student of the Month March ’23

The North Baltimore staff would like to extend their warmest congratulations to Emme Hopple for being named Student of the Month. This is a well-deserved recognition, and it is clear that her hard work and dedication have paid off.

Emme’s commitment to academic excellence, as well as her participation in extracurricular activities and community service, have undoubtedly set her apart as a role model for her peers. Her achievements reflect not only her own outstanding abilities but also her passion for learning and her desire to make a positive impact on the world around her.

Our faculty is so impressed by her accomplishments and the positive attitude she brings to everything she does. Her dedication and hard work have earned her this recognition, and we are confident that she will continue to excel in her future endeavors.

Once again, congratulations to Emme on this well-deserved honor. We wish her all the best as she continues to pursue her academic and personal goals, and we have no doubt that she will achieve great success in the future.

After graduation, Emme plans on attending the University of Cincinnati to study psychology.