NBHS Student of the Month Named





Time and time again, Maddy has the ability to accept and complete any job regardless of scope or complexity. Outside of school she is heavily involved in 4-H and is the Wood county Jr. fair board president, Klassy kids 4-H club co-president, Wood county 4-H honor court member and part of the Wood county 4-H leadership board. Maddy has an unyielding drive and a desire for success. She has been accepted to the University of Findlay for pre-veterinary studies. It is easy to see why Madison was a unanimous choice for student of the month. Congratulations!

The North Baltimore staff has selected Madison Westgate to be student of the month for November. Maddy exemplifies the highest standards of dedication and determination. She has maintained a 4.0 GPA since 2018. Maddy consistently performs in an enthusiastic and outstanding manner. She is the vice president of National Honor Society and a member of student council, Tri-M, and paws for cause. Maddy sets standards by which excellence is measured. She is a team captain on the varsity softball team earning 3 varsity letters awards, division 4 first team, BVC all league 2nd team and NBHS co-offensive player of the year. She is varsity captain for the cheer squad, 3 varsity letters awards and NBHS all around best cheerleader award.