NBHS Student of the Month Selected

The North Baltimore staff have selected Gavin Lieb as Student of the Month for May. Academically, he is one of those rare students who prioritizes his time, succeeds at every task set before him, and sets the bar high for the other students around him. In the classroom, he also is one of those rare and wonderful students who is always paying attention, can speak with tact and grace on any subject, and is able to bring the class discussion to a deeper level than it would achieve without him.



His positive attitude and kind demeanor is not just evident to his teachers, but to everyone he encounters, because he lives with the utmost integrity and compassion. Gavin will be truly missed once he graduates from NBHS but we are wishing him all the best on his future successes.