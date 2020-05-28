NBHS Tiger Athletes Receive Awards

Last week, three Tiger athletes earned a prestigious award.

Greg Conine – Tragically passed away in an accident between his freshmen and sophomore year and this award serves to continue his memory and bright future. Since 1973 one freshmen athlete has been chosen by the head coaches to have their name be engraved on the memorial plaque that honors Greg. Some of the following criteria is used for evaluation: coachability, sportsmanship, leadership, dependability, etc. This year’s recipient is Gaige Dewitt.

Cory Mills – Was a three sport athlete at NB that worked hard both in the field and in the classroom. His life tragically ended on January 12, 1990 in a car accident. This award is given to one senior athlete to honor Cory’s memory, voted on by a committee. It is based on academics, athletic ability, and portrayal of personal qualities that most represented Cory – integrity, leadership, positive attitude, respect for others, etc. This year’s recipient is Levi Trout.

Rachael E. Mauk Stimmel – Was highly involved in extracurriculars while at NB. Spent time as an athlete and musician, but most importantly an outstanding student and citizen of North Baltimore. Her life was tragically cut short on March 12, 2015 from a prolonged kidney disease. To honor Rachael this award is given to one outstanding female scholar-athlete voted on by a committee. The award is based on academics, athletic ability, and like Rachael, someone who exhibits the true spirit and determination of a Tiger. This year’s recipient is Leah Lee.