NBHS Tiger Baseball: at Gibsonburg 03/28/24

The Tigers were on the road Friday, traveling to Gibsonburg.

High School Varsity Baseball Results, by Randy Boyer

North Baltimore @ Gibsonburg – 3/28/2024

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 R H E

N Baltimore 0 0 1 3 0 0 4 0 8 6 8

Gibsonburg 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 1 9 7 2

WP – Walby (GB)

LP – Meggitt (NB)

Luke Long 7IP, 4ER, 9K, 5 Hits

Top Hitters

NB

Laureano – 2-1B, 2RBI

Long – 3B, 2RBI

Soltis – 2B, 1RBI

Gibsonburg

Moraht – 2-1B

Hoover – 2B, 1B

Varsity Overall Record 0-2