High School Varsity Baseball Results

by Randy Boyer



Ridgemont @ North Baltimore – 4/22/2024



Gavin Soltis pitched a complete game and added 3 hits as the Tigers move to 5-1 in the

NWCC.





R H E Ridgemont 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 4 3 North Baltimore 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 5 11 1



WP – Soltis (NB)

LP – Spruck (Rgmt)

Top Hitters

NB

Soltis 2B, 2-1B, 2RBI

Ferdinansen 2B, 1B

Long 2-1B

Overall Record 6-8

NWCC Record 5-1