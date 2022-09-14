NBHS Tiger Golf Invitational Results

by Suzanne Bucher
Boys’ Varsity Golf Results – Tiger Invitational
9/10/22 @ Birch Run Golf Course
1st – Carey 359
2nd – Arcadia 381
3rd – Patrick Henry – 384
4th – North Baltimore – 385
5th – McComb 393
6th – Ayersville 420
7th – Woodmore 423
(top 4 scores make up the team score)
Medalist – Kobe Ratliff (Carey) – 76
NB Scores: Wyatt Baltz 91, Owen Clark 94, Don Courtney, 99, Josh Fennell 104,
Cooper Clark 101, Colin Coykendall 113
Upcoming NBHS Boys’ Matches:
Mon Sept 19th Elmwood @ Birch Run GC, 4:30
Wed Sept 21st Miller City @ Moose Landing GC, 4:30
Thur Sept 22nd Edgerton @ Birch Run GC, 4:30
Fri Sept 23rd BVC Post-Season @ Moose Landing GC, 9:00