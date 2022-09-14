North Baltimore, Ohio

NBHS Tiger Golf Invitational Results

by Suzanne Bucher

Boys’ Varsity Golf Results – Tiger Invitational

9/10/22 @ Birch Run Golf Course

1st – Carey 359

2nd – Arcadia 381

3rd – Patrick Henry – 384

4th – North Baltimore – 385

5th – McComb 393

6th – Ayersville 420

7th – Woodmore 423

(top 4 scores make up the team score)

 

Medalist – Kobe Ratliff (Carey) – 76

 

NB Scores: Wyatt Baltz 91, Owen Clark 94, Don Courtney, 99, Josh Fennell 104,

Cooper Clark 101, Colin Coykendall 113

 

Upcoming NBHS Boys’ Matches:

Mon Sept 19th Elmwood @ Birch Run GC, 4:30

Wed Sept 21st Miller City @ Moose Landing GC, 4:30

Thur Sept 22nd Edgerton @ Birch Run GC, 4:30

Fri Sept 23rd BVC Post-Season @ Moose Landing GC, 9:00

