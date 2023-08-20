North Baltimore, Ohio

August 20, 2023

NBHS Tiger Golf Wins Another Match

by Suzanne Bucher, for www.theNBXpress.com

Boys’ Varsity Golf Results vs Rossford & Lima Perry

8/15/23 @ Birch Run Golf Course

 

1st – N Baltimore 185

2nd – Rossford 208

3rd – Lima Perry 271

(top 4 scores make up the team score)

 

Medalist – Colin Coykendall (NB) – 45

 

NB Scores (Top 6): Colin Coykendall 45, Owen Clark 46, Don Courtney 45,

Josh Fennell 47, Rowan Tackett-Spangenburg 49, Wyatt Baltz 59

 

Other NB Scores: Daniel Hinkle 60, Jack Clark 61, Jayce Ferdinandsen 66 (practice round), Jonah Hagemyer 68, Michael Dulaney 70

 

2023 Upcoming Boys Golf Matches

Thur 8/17 vs McComb & Arlington @ Hillcrest, 11:00

Tue 8/22 vs Ridgemont @ Birch Run, 4:30

Mon 8/28 vs Woodmore @ Birch Run, 4:30

Wed 8/30 vs Gibsonburg @ Birch Run, 4:30

Thur 8/31 NWCC Tournament #2 @ Colonial, 9:00

Tue 9/5 vs Arcadia @ Lakeland, 4:30

Wed 9/6 vs Oak Harbor @ Oak Harbor CC, 12:00

Sat 9/9 Tiger Invitational @ Birch Run, 9:00

Mon 9/11 vs Delta @ White Pines, 4:00

Wed 9/13 vs Waynesfield Goshen @ Prairie View, 4:30

Wed 9/20 vs Miller City @ Moose Landing, 4:30

Thur 9/21 NWCC Tournament #3 @ Prairie View, 9:00

Thur 9/28 Boys Sectionals

