NBHS Tiger Golf Wins Another Match

by Suzanne Bucher, for www.theNBXpress.com
Boys’ Varsity Golf Results vs Rossford & Lima Perry
8/15/23 @ Birch Run Golf Course
1st – N Baltimore 185
2nd – Rossford 208
3rd – Lima Perry 271
(top 4 scores make up the team score)
Medalist – Colin Coykendall (NB) – 45
NB Scores (Top 6): Colin Coykendall 45, Owen Clark 46, Don Courtney 45,
Josh Fennell 47, Rowan Tackett-Spangenburg 49, Wyatt Baltz 59
Other NB Scores: Daniel Hinkle 60, Jack Clark 61, Jayce Ferdinandsen 66 (practice round), Jonah Hagemyer 68, Michael Dulaney 70
2023 Upcoming Boys Golf Matches
Thur 8/17 vs McComb & Arlington @ Hillcrest, 11:00
Tue 8/22 vs Ridgemont @ Birch Run, 4:30
Mon 8/28 vs Woodmore @ Birch Run, 4:30
Wed 8/30 vs Gibsonburg @ Birch Run, 4:30
Thur 8/31 NWCC Tournament #2 @ Colonial, 9:00
Tue 9/5 vs Arcadia @ Lakeland, 4:30
Wed 9/6 vs Oak Harbor @ Oak Harbor CC, 12:00
Sat 9/9 Tiger Invitational @ Birch Run, 9:00
Mon 9/11 vs Delta @ White Pines, 4:00
Wed 9/13 vs Waynesfield Goshen @ Prairie View, 4:30
Wed 9/20 vs Miller City @ Moose Landing, 4:30
Thur 9/21 NWCC Tournament #3 @ Prairie View, 9:00
Thur 9/28 Boys Sectionals