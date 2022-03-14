NBHS Tiger Senior of the Month

Congratulations to Brock Baltz, as he was chosen as this month’s Tiger Senior of the Month!

Continuing the trend for this unparalleled class of 2022, Brock is yet another very deserving senior to be selected for this honor. Trying to describe him through standards such as character, work ethic, commitment, or maturity is quite difficult because he transcends so many. As a member of the National Honor Society, along with the Best of the Best, while playing football, basketball, and baseball it should go without saying Brock possesses all the qualities to be a model student-athlete: effort, time management, sacrifice, dedication, focus, etc.

Unequivocally, Brock personifies the meaning of selflessness on the sports field. Quite frankly, he epitomizes the definition of a team player. As a starting lineman in football, a prideful role player off the bench in basketball, and a cornerstone first basemen in baseball, Brock isn’t the “star” player, but rather the necessary player a good team needs in order to have success. Brock is all for his friends, teammates, and the program he represents. He is willing to do whatever it takes to be successful and make NB better. This even included coaching his nephew’s flag football team this past fall. This clear selfless quality Brock own’s will lead to much more prosperity upon graduating from North Baltimore.

After graduating he plans to attend Bowling Green State University to major in the field of accounting. Really, whatever he decides to do I know Brock will ultimately be successful just for the fact he’s an amazing young adult. Not many teenagers can be described using the word virtuous, but I think this fits Brock perfectly. He exemplifies what it means to be virtuous. Next school year there will be one less reliable and trustworthy student, and one that will be hard to replace. We wish him the best of luck in his future, congratulations again!

Written by Mr. Dan Davis