NBHS Track Competes At Ottawa Hill Invitational

from Coach Mike Senour

Friday, April 3, the NBHS Tiger’s track team joined 11 other schools in Ottawa Hills for an invitational. Only the top three in each event won awards and only the top six earned points. There were some very strong results but no awards for the boys. Cooper Clark ran a career record time of 45.94 in the 300 hurdles. That time was better than what he ran at districts last season to earn a spot in the finals. Daniel Hinkle got under 2:30 in the 800 with a time of 2:27.24 career record. He is the first person in three years to do that well. Zach Trout set another career record in the 200, with a time of 27.34. Jesse Vanlerberg ran his 400 in less than a minute for the first time, running 59.27 and Kyle Green threw the discus over ninety feet, 90’7”, for the first time. The boys’ only points came from the 4×400 relay (Cooper, Jesse, Daniel and Brody Walter) who earned sixth place.

For the girls, Hannah Hagemyer ran a time of 2:49.90, which is very close to her career best in the 800. The girl’s relays continue to improve nearly every meet. The 4×100 relay team (Cassidy Gerdeman, Nevaeh Dewitt, Lindsay Crouse and Karalyn Keegan), and the 4X400 relay team (Cassidy, Attlee Rowlinson, Nevaeh, Hannah) set personal records of 57.29 and 4:52.16, respectively. The only points scored and awards earned for the girls went to one person. Attlee tied for sixth place in the high jump at 4’4″, and, leaping six inches further than her best in long jump, earned a medal for second place with a mark of 14’5.5”.

The high school and junior high track teams are competing at Hardin-Northern in the NWCC conference tournament this Thursday and Saturday. Wish for all members to do their best!