NBHS Track: NWCC Meet

The track team competed in their first NWCC league meet. All four boy’s relay squads scored points for the team. Andy Burleson, Jerimiyah Horner, Macin Pettry and Daniel Hinkle got eighth place in both the 4×800 and 4×400 relays, Jacob Trout, Zach Trout, Kyle Green and Brody Walter won sixth place in the 4×100, and Jesse Vanlerberg, Zach Trout, Kyle Green and Brody Walter earned fifth place in the 4×200. Daniel got a seventh place ribbon in the 800. In the long jump, Jesse was seventh and Brody tied for eighth. The boys’ distance runners demonstrated they were ready for the end of the season. Daniel set a career record (cr) of 5:36.85 in the 1600, Macin Pettry’s cr of 2:57.26 was in the 800, Andy Burleson ran his cr of 12:48.96 in the 3200. Brandyn Abrell contributed his first point to the team by clearing 4’10” in the high jump and earning eighth place.

The girls’ team got some of the better places for the Tigers. Their relays got higher marks than the boys’. In the 4×200 relay, Cassidy Gerdeman, Nevaeh Dewitt, Hannah Hagemyer and Karalyn Keegan got fourth place. The same four girls got third place in the 4×400. Mackenna Ducat gave the throwers some points getting fifth in the discus. After a quiet season, Lindsay Crouse sprinted to a career record in the 100 by almost half a second.

In a track meet, a member of a team can only participate in four events. Both Hannah Hagemyer and Attlee Rowlinson were registered to do the maximum number of events. Both of them won ribbons in each of the four events. Hannah was in the 4×200 relay and the 4×400 relay. On her own, she was seventh in the 800 and sixth in the 400. Attlee was seventh in both the high jump and 1600. She ranked sixth in the long jump, with a career record of 14’8.75”. Her best placing was in the 3200 with a fourth.

The highest mark for the team, both boys and girls, was a second place. Senior Karalyn Keegan sprinted more than a second faster than her career best, running a 28.61.

The track team will be at Districts on Thursday, 5/16, and Saturday, 5/18.