NBHS Track Opens Season At Home



from Coach Senour

The North Baltimore Track team had their first meet of the season at home. The NB Tigers Quad meet also included Arcadia, Cory Rawson and Rossford. The coaches were pleased with how well the Tigers competed in their events. The best five in each event scored points for their team.

The meet began with the field events. In the boys’ long jump, Gabe Patterson won first place, jumping 18’11½”. Attlee Rowlinson competed in several indoor meets over the winter. It prepared her of outdoor. Rowlinson’s jump of 13’10” was fourth place in long jump. Her leap of 4’8″ won the high jump. She made the same height indoor but this was her first time outdoor clearing that height. Ady Reynolds was second place in the high jump. Two boys also scored point in the high jump. Rhys Williams was third and Trevor Walter was fifth.

In the running events, two girls earned first place. Hannah Hagemyer won the 400 meter dash. Reynolds won the 1600 by almost 40 seconds and was third in the 800. The girls 4×800 relay team of Hagemyer, Maddie Stufft, Rowlinson and Reynolds were second place. Stufft was third in the 1600 and 5th in the 800. Rowlinson got second in the 3200 and the team of Cassidy Gerdeman, Lindsay Crouse Meaghan Helbling and Hagemyer was third in the 4×400 meter relay.

In the boys running events, second place was gained by the 4×800 relay team of Cam McCartney, Garret Williams Macin Pettry and Daniel Hinkle and the 4×100 relay team of Aiden Willliam, Brody Walter, T Walter and Patterson. Other second places went to Patterson in the 400 and G Williams in the 3200. Hinkle was fourth in the 1600.

The Tigers go to the Carey Relays on Saturday, April 5.