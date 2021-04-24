NBHS Track Results

By Suzanne Bucher
HS Track Results – Gibsonburg Invite – 4/23/2021
Girls Top 8
Shot Put – 3rd L Long 32’7”
Shot Put – 7th L Trout 30’10
1600 – 6th C Schwartz 5:48.57
3200 – 5th C Schwartz 12:39.75
Girls Team Rankings
1st – Woodmore 84.5
2nd – Toledo Christian 62
3rd – Lake 57
4th – Lakota 52
4th – St Joseph CC 52
6th – Gibsonburg 48.5
7th – Elmwood 47.5
8th – Swanton 39.5
9th – Rossford 38
10th – Ottawa Hills 37
11th – Van Buren 33
12th – Northwood 24
13th – Otsego 17
14th – N Baltimore 15
15th – Maumee Valley C.D. 13
16th – Danbury 3
Boys Top 8
High Jump – 8th J Kimmel 5’4”
400 – 5th G Gazarek 55.50
200 – 5th G Gazarek 24.25
Boys Team Rankings
1st – Otsego 101
2nd – Van Buren 84
3rd – Rossford 75
4th – Elmwood 66
5th – Lakota 50
6th – Toledo Christian 36
7th – Ottawa Hills 34
8th – Maumee Valley C.D. 33
9th – Gibsonburg 27
10th – Lake 25
11th – Woodmore 24
12th – Swanton 18
13th – St Joseph CC 15
14th – Danbury 14
15th – N Baltimore 9
16th – Northwood 3
For complete results: https://www.baumspage.com/track/gibsonburg/2021/Live%20Results.htm
Upcoming HS Track Meets
Tue 4/27 @ Riverdale, 4:30
Fri 4/30 @ Otsego Invite, 4:30