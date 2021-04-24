NBX WaterShedsun
May 2019
Weekly Specials
March 2020
Logo
Briar Hill Health Update
Oct. 2018 Update
January Start with us
Ol’ Jenny
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
3 panel GIF
BVH March 2020

NBHS Track Results

 

By Suzanne Bucher

 HS Track Results – Gibsonburg Invite – 4/23/2021

Girls Top 8

Shot Put – 3rd L Long 32’7”

Shot Put – 7th L Trout 30’10 

1600 – 6th C Schwartz 5:48.57

3200 – 5th C Schwartz 12:39.75

Girls Team Rankings

1st – Woodmore 84.5

2nd – Toledo Christian 62

3rd – Lake 57

4th – Lakota 52

4th – St Joseph CC 52

6th – Gibsonburg 48.5

7th – Elmwood 47.5

8th – Swanton 39.5

9th – Rossford 38

10th – Ottawa Hills 37

11th – Van Buren 33

12th – Northwood 24

13th – Otsego 17

14th – N Baltimore 15

15th – Maumee Valley C.D. 13

16th – Danbury 3

Boys Top 8

High Jump – 8th J Kimmel 5’4”

400 – 5th G Gazarek 55.50

200 – 5th G Gazarek 24.25

Boys Team Rankings

1st – Otsego 101

2nd – Van Buren 84

3rd – Rossford 75

4th – Elmwood 66

5th – Lakota 50

6th – Toledo Christian 36

7th – Ottawa Hills 34

8th – Maumee Valley C.D. 33

9th – Gibsonburg 27

10th – Lake 25

11th – Woodmore 24

12th – Swanton 18

13th – St Joseph CC 15

14th – Danbury 14

15th – N Baltimore 9

16th – Northwood 3

For complete results: https://www.baumspage.com/track/gibsonburg/2021/Live%20Results.htm

Upcoming HS Track Meets

Tue 4/27 @ Riverdale, 4:30

Fri 4/30 @ Otsego Invite, 4:30

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
February 2017
NBLS Website