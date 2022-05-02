North Baltimore, Ohio

NBHS Track Results

by Suzanne Bucher

Otsego Invitational – 4/29/2022

Girls Top 6

LJ – 3rd N Dewitt 14’4”

4×800 – 5th A DeLancy, R Powell, O Matthes, C Schwartz 13:48.88

1600 – 4th C Schwartz 5:58.84

4×100 – 5th N Dewitt, L Keegan, M Ducat, K Keegan 59.45

3200 – 2nd C Schwartz 12:45.37

4×100 Throwers Relay – 4th L Trout, M Ducat, S Ongil, R Powell 1:10.72

 

Girls Team Rankings

1st – Bowling Green 181

2nd – Napoleon 126

3rd – Lake 92

4th – Otsego 91

5th – Rogers 29

6th – North Baltimore 26

7th – Scott 5

8th – Cardinal Stritch 1

 

Boys Top 6

4×800 – 6th C Boyer, C Mowery, J Coup, J Vanlerberg 11:36.63

4×100 – 5th B Barlekamp, K Green, T Williams, G Dewitt 51.70

4×100 Throwers Relay – 5th J Trout, N Palmer, B Barlekamp, C Boyer 57.65

 

Boys Team Rankings

1st – Bowling Green 173.5

2nd – Otsego 128

3rd – Napoleon 104

4th – Lake 94.5

5th – Rogers 31

6th – Scott 22

7th – North Baltimore 5

 

For complete results:  https://www.baumspage.com/track/otsego/inv/2022/2022%20Final%20Results.htm

 

Upcoming HS Track Meets

Tue 5/3 @ Van Buren Tri 4:30

Fri 5/6 @ Ottawa Hills Relays, 4:00

Fri 5/13 @ BVC Meet, 4:00

Thur 5/19 & Fri 5/21 @ Ada (Districts), TBA

