NBHS Track Results

by Suzanne Bucher
Otsego Invitational – 4/29/2022
Girls Top 6
LJ – 3rd N Dewitt 14’4”
4×800 – 5th A DeLancy, R Powell, O Matthes, C Schwartz 13:48.88
1600 – 4th C Schwartz 5:58.84
4×100 – 5th N Dewitt, L Keegan, M Ducat, K Keegan 59.45
3200 – 2nd C Schwartz 12:45.37
4×100 Throwers Relay – 4th L Trout, M Ducat, S Ongil, R Powell 1:10.72
Girls Team Rankings
1st – Bowling Green 181
2nd – Napoleon 126
3rd – Lake 92
4th – Otsego 91
5th – Rogers 29
6th – North Baltimore 26
7th – Scott 5
8th – Cardinal Stritch 1
Boys Top 6
4×800 – 6th C Boyer, C Mowery, J Coup, J Vanlerberg 11:36.63
4×100 – 5th B Barlekamp, K Green, T Williams, G Dewitt 51.70
4×100 Throwers Relay – 5th J Trout, N Palmer, B Barlekamp, C Boyer 57.65
Boys Team Rankings
1st – Bowling Green 173.5
2nd – Otsego 128
3rd – Napoleon 104
4th – Lake 94.5
5th – Rogers 31
6th – Scott 22
7th – North Baltimore 5
For complete results: https://www.baumspage.com/track/otsego/inv/2022/2022%20Final%20Results.htm
Upcoming HS Track Meets
Tue 5/3 @ Van Buren Tri 4:30
Fri 5/6 @ Ottawa Hills Relays, 4:00
Fri 5/13 @ BVC Meet, 4:00
Thur 5/19 & Fri 5/21 @ Ada (Districts), TBA