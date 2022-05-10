NBHS Track Results

On Friday, May 6, the North Baltimore track team had a meet at Ottawa Hills. It was a meet different from the normal because it was a relay meet. The majority of running events are run in relay format, with four members from each team. The field events are also done in relay format with three participants representing each team. Six places were given in each event. In both the boys and girls, only the girls got a place in one running event. Nevaeh Dewitt, Karalyn Keegan, Laura Keegan and Alivia DeLancy got fourth place in the 4×200 meter relay with a time of 2:08.83.

North Baltimore fared better in the field events. On the boys’ side, Owen Johnson and Austin Delgado, both making their first attempt at a meet this season, got fifth place in the pole vault. Owen tied his high school best of 8’6” and Austin got his first high school height of 6’6”. The boys long jump team of Gaige Dewitt, Darrian Zitzelberger and, first-time jumper Jesse Vanlerberg got fifth, as well.

Lucy Trout (93’7’), Mackenna Ducat (66’9”) and Sofia Ongil (27’2”) teamed together to get fifth in the Discus relay. Lucy’s throw was the best of her throwing career. The girls’ long jump team of Nevaeh (13’10”), Laura (12’8.75”) and Alivia (12’8.5”) earned the highest relay place for the team with a third.

There were three events which were not competed as a relay. In the girls’ 3200, Caitlin Schwartz got a second-place medal with a time of 12:47.50. Also in the 3200, Jesse improved his time for the third meet in-a-row to 13:25.42. Though the shot put and discus were competed in relay format, Lucy had the second-longest throw in the shot and the best throw in the discus.

Reported by Coach Senour, North Baltimore Track