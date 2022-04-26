NBHS Track Results – Gibsonburg Invitational – 4/22/2022

HS Track Results – Gibsonburg Invitational – 4/22/2022
Girls Top 8
1600 – 8th C Schwartz 5:58.05
3200 – 5th C Schwartz 13:09.91
Girls Team Rankings
1st – Woodmore 131 9th – Ottawa Hills 32
2nd – Van Buren 67 10th – Swanton 29
3rd – Rossford 62 11th – Elmwood 28
4th – Otsego 60 12th – Fremont St Joe 21
5th – Gibsonburg 52 13th – Northwood 15
6th – Lake 51 14th – Maumee Valley 12
7th – Toledo Christian 47 15th – Lakota 9
8th – Danbury 42 16th – North Baltimore 5
Boys Top 8
LJ – 8th D Zitzelberger 17’4.5”
Boys Team Rankings
1st – Van Buren 129 9th – Rossford 27
2nd – Otsego 112 10th – Lakota 25
3rd – Ottawa Hills 83 11th – Swanton 20
4th – Lake 59 12th – Fremont St Joe 13
5th – Elmwood 56 13th – Woodmore 6
5th – Maumee Valley 56 14th – Northwood 5
7th – Danbury 36 15th – Toledo Christian 4
8th – Gibsonburg 30 16th – North Baltimore 1
For complete results: https://www.baumspage.com/track/gibsonburg/2022/Results%20to%20print%20compact.pdf
Upcoming HS Track Meets
Fri 4/29 @ Otsego Invite 4:30
Tue 5/3 @ Van Buren Tri 4:30
Fri 5/6 @ Ottawa Hills Relays, 4:00
Fri 5/13 @ BVC Meet, 4:00
Thur 5/19 & Fri 5/21 @ Ada (Districts), TBA