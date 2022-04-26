North Baltimore, Ohio

April 26, 2022 8:20 am

Positions Available with WCCOA

NBHS Track Results – Gibsonburg Invitational – 4/22/2022

 

Girls Top 8
1600 – 8th C Schwartz 5:58.05
3200 – 5th C Schwartz 13:09.91

Girls Team Rankings
1st – Woodmore 131               9th – Ottawa Hills 32
2nd – Van Buren 67                 10th – Swanton 29
3rd – Rossford 62                    11th – Elmwood 28
4th – Otsego 60                      12th – Fremont St Joe 21
5th – Gibsonburg 52               13th – Northwood 15
6th – Lake 51                           14th – Maumee Valley 12
7th – Toledo Christian 47         15th – Lakota 9
8th – Danbury 42                     16th – North Baltimore 5

Boys Top 8
LJ – 8th D Zitzelberger 17’4.5”

Boys Team Rankings
1st – Van Buren 129                    9th – Rossford 27
2nd – Otsego 112                      10th – Lakota 25
3rd – Ottawa Hills 83                  11th – Swanton 20
4th – Lake 59                              12th – Fremont St Joe 13
5th – Elmwood 56                       13th – Woodmore 6
5th – Maumee Valley 56             14th – Northwood 5
7th – Danbury 36                        15th – Toledo Christian 4
8th – Gibsonburg 30                  16th – North Baltimore 1

For complete results: https://www.baumspage.com/track/gibsonburg/2022/Results%20to%20print%20compact.pdf

Upcoming HS Track Meets
Fri 4/29 @ Otsego Invite 4:30
Tue 5/3 @ Van Buren Tri 4:30
Fri 5/6 @ Ottawa Hills Relays, 4:00
Fri 5/13 @ BVC Meet, 4:00
Thur 5/19 & Fri 5/21 @ Ada (Districts), TBA

