NBHS Track Results @P-H

by Suzanne Bucher
HS Track Results – Patrick Henry Invite – 4/17/2021
Caitlin Schwartz (Jr) breaks NBHS school record in 3200m running a 12:19.12. The record was previously held by Andrea Baltz (12:22.24) set in 1988.
Girls Top 8
3200 – 3rd C Schwartz 12:19.12
4×800 – 8th A Delancy, R Powell, L Trout, C Schwartz 13:14.79
Girls Team Rankings
1st – Kalida 108
2nd – St Mary’s Memoral 96
3rd – Patrick Henry 91.5
4th – Leipsic 77
5th – Toledo Christian 58
6th – Lakota 53
7th – Elmwood 52.5
8th – Montpelier 37
9th – Pettisville 35
10th – Continental 27
11th – North Central 14
12th – N Baltimore 11
Boys Top 4
Long Jump – 4th D Zitzelberger 16’5.5”
100 – 8th G Dewitt 12.71
400 – 5th B Woodward 57.53
4×400 – 7th G Dewitt, J Kimmel, B Woodward, G Gazarek 3:59.62
4×800 – 8th D Zitzelberger, J Vanlerberg, J Coup, C Mowery 11:27.84
Boys Team Rankings
1st – St Mary’s Memorial 113
2nd – Lakota 91.5
3rd – Elmwood 88.5
4th – Patrick Henry 80
5th – Montpelier 67
6th – Leipsic 56.5
7th – Kalida 53.5
8th – Toledo Christian 43
9th – Continental 38
10th – N Baltimore 14
11th – North Central 10.5
12th – Pettisville 7.5
For complete results: https://www.baumspage.com/track/patrickhenry/2021/2021%20Results.htm
Upcoming HS Track Meets
Tue 4/20 @ Hardin Northern Quad, 4:30
Fri 4/23 @ Gibsonburg Invite, 4:30