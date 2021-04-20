NBHS Track Results @P-H

by Suzanne Bucher

HS Track Results – Patrick Henry Invite – 4/17/2021

Caitlin Schwartz (Jr) breaks NBHS school record in 3200m running a 12:19.12. The record was previously held by Andrea Baltz (12:22.24) set in 1988.

Girls Top 8

3200 – 3rd C Schwartz 12:19.12



4×800 – 8th A Delancy, R Powell, L Trout, C Schwartz 13:14.79

Girls Team Rankings

1st – Kalida 108

2nd – St Mary’s Memoral 96

3rd – Patrick Henry 91.5

4th – Leipsic 77

5th – Toledo Christian 58

6th – Lakota 53

7th – Elmwood 52.5

8th – Montpelier 37

9th – Pettisville 35

10th – Continental 27

11th – North Central 14

12th – N Baltimore 11

Boys Top 4

Long Jump – 4th D Zitzelberger 16’5.5”

100 – 8th G Dewitt 12.71

400 – 5th B Woodward 57.53

4×400 – 7th G Dewitt, J Kimmel, B Woodward, G Gazarek 3:59.62

4×800 – 8th D Zitzelberger, J Vanlerberg, J Coup, C Mowery 11:27.84

Boys Team Rankings

1st – St Mary’s Memorial 113

2nd – Lakota 91.5

3rd – Elmwood 88.5

4th – Patrick Henry 80

5th – Montpelier 67

6th – Leipsic 56.5

7th – Kalida 53.5

8th – Toledo Christian 43

9th – Continental 38

10th – N Baltimore 14

11th – North Central 10.5

12th – Pettisville 7.5

For complete results: https://www.baumspage.com/track/patrickhenry/2021/2021%20Results.htm

Upcoming HS Track Meets

Tue 4/20 @ Hardin Northern Quad, 4:30

Fri 4/23 @ Gibsonburg Invite, 4:30