The HS Track Team competed at Patrick Henry today.

Caitlin Schwartz was 1st in the 800m & 3rd in the 1600m, Rhiannon Powell 3rd in the 800. Lydia Feehan & Mia McCartney took 1st & 2nd in long jump! Alexis Long 2nd in shot!

Jordan Kimmel 3rd in the 400. Jesse Vanlerberg 3rd in the two mile. Brendon Woodward 2nd in high jump and Darrian Zitzelberger 3rd in long jump.

Good start to the season, a lot to be excited for.