by Suzanne Bucher
Here are NBHS Track results from the Doug Mowery Invitational at Van Buren (last week, 4/9/2021):
Girls Top 8
Shot – 1st L Long 33’8.75”
Long Jump – 3rd M McCartney 14’3”
1600 – 4th C Schwartz 5:56.97
3200 – 3rd C Schwartz 12:54.54
4×100 – 5th L Feehan, K Keegan, C Andrich, M McCartney 57.87
4×200 – 6th L Feehan, L Keegan, C Andrich, M McCartney 2:07.53
4×800 – 4th A Delancy, R Powell, D Decker, C Schwartz 13:29.64
Girls Team Rankings
1st – Carey 163.50
2nd – Elmwood 127.50
3rd – Van Buren 118.50
4th – Arcadia 76
5th – Vanlue 44
6th – Arlington 42.50
7th – N Baltimore 40
8th – McComb 32
Boys Top 8
High Jump – 7th J Kimmel 5’2”, 8th B Woodward, 5’0”
Pole Vault – 5th O Johnson 7’6”
400 – 6th B Woodward 58.32, 7th G Dewitt 58.42
800 – 5th G Gazarek 2:20.48
1600 – 8th G Gazarek 5:43.16
300 Hurdles – 7th D Zitzelberger 54.06
4×100 – 6th J Trout, K Ramirez, O Johnson, K Green 54.67
4×200 – 6th G Dewitt, K Green, J Kimmel, G Gazarek 1:48.85
4×400 – 5th G Dewitt, J Kimmel, B Woodward, G Gazarek 4:03.84
4×800 – 6th A Trout, J Vanlerberg, C Boyer, C Mowery 12:15.71
Boys Team Rankings
1st – Van Buren 146.50
2nd – Elmwood 112.50
3rd – Arlington 105.50
4th – Carey 82.50
5th – McComb 756
6th – Vanlue 69.5
7th – N Baltimore 31.5
8th – Arcadia 27
For complete results: https://www.baumspage.com/track/vanburen/2021/2021%20Results.pdf
Upcoming HS Track Meets
Sat 4/17 @ Patrick Henry Invite, 9am
Tue 4/20 @ Hardin Northern Quad, 4:30
Fri 4/23 @ Gibsonburg Invite, 4:30