NBX WaterShedsun
Ol’ Jenny
March 2020
Logo
January Start with us
Oct. 2018 Update
3 panel GIF
BVH March 2020
May 2019
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Briar Hill Health Update
Weekly Specials

NBHS Track Results

by Suzanne Bucher

Here are NBHS Track results from the Doug Mowery Invitational at Van Buren (last week, 4/9/2021):

HS Track Results – Doug Mowery Invitational @ Van Buren – 4/9/2021

 Girls Top 8

Shot – 1st L Long 33’8.75”

Long Jump – 3rd M McCartney 14’3”

1600 – 4th C Schwartz 5:56.97

3200 – 3rd C Schwartz 12:54.54

4×100 – 5th L Feehan, K Keegan, C Andrich, M McCartney 57.87

4×200 – 6th L Feehan, L Keegan, C Andrich, M McCartney 2:07.53

4×800 – 4th A Delancy, R Powell, D Decker, C Schwartz 13:29.64

Girls Team Rankings

1st – Carey 163.50

2nd – Elmwood 127.50

3rd – Van Buren 118.50

4th – Arcadia 76

5th – Vanlue 44

6th – Arlington 42.50

7th – N Baltimore 40

8th – McComb 32

 

Boys Top 8

High Jump – 7th J Kimmel 5’2”, 8th B Woodward, 5’0”

Pole Vault – 5th O Johnson 7’6”

400 – 6th B Woodward 58.32, 7th G Dewitt 58.42

800 – 5th G Gazarek 2:20.48

1600 – 8th G Gazarek 5:43.16

300 Hurdles – 7th D Zitzelberger 54.06

4×100 – 6th J Trout, K Ramirez, O Johnson, K Green 54.67

4×200 – 6th G Dewitt, K Green, J Kimmel, G Gazarek 1:48.85

4×400 – 5th G Dewitt, J Kimmel, B Woodward, G Gazarek 4:03.84

4×800 – 6th A Trout, J Vanlerberg, C Boyer, C Mowery 12:15.71

 

Boys Team Rankings

1st – Van Buren 146.50

2nd – Elmwood 112.50

3rd – Arlington 105.50

4th – Carey 82.50

5th – McComb 756

6th – Vanlue 69.5

7th – N Baltimore 31.5

8th – Arcadia 27

For complete results:  https://www.baumspage.com/track/vanburen/2021/2021%20Results.pdf

Upcoming HS Track Meets

Sat 4/17 @ Patrick Henry Invite, 9am

Tue 4/20 @ Hardin Northern Quad, 4:30

Fri 4/23 @ Gibsonburg Invite, 4:30

 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
February 2017
NBLS Website