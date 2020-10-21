NBHS: Trick or Treat for Unicef

For the past five years, Paws for a Cause, NBLS’s community service group, has gone trick-or-treating for UNICEF, which provides support to children in over 190 countries around the world through education, food, clothing, disease prevention, and more. This year, UNICEF is requesting we do a virtual trick-or-treat. In order to do this, we ask you to scan the code below, and then you’ll be able to donate straight to UNICEF from our club.





If you have any questions, please contact Paws for a Cause advisor, Ms. Stefanie Lauer, at 419-257-3464 or slauer@nbls.org



Thank you for your support!