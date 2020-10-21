NBX WaterShedsun
May 2019
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Oct. 2018 Update
January Start with us
Speweik for Judge
Bowlus for Commish 2020
BVH March 2020
Sheriff 2020 Rail
Briar Hill Health Update
Weekly Specials
Logo
March 2020
Ol’ Jenny

NBHS: Trick or Treat for Unicef

For the past five years, Paws for a Cause, NBLS’s community service group, has gone trick-or-treating for UNICEF, which provides support to children in over 190 countries around the world through education, food, clothing, disease prevention, and more. This year, UNICEF is requesting we do a virtual trick-or-treat. In order to do this, we ask you to scan the code below, and then you’ll be able to donate straight to UNICEF from our club.

 
If you have any questions, please contact Paws for a Cause advisor, Ms. Stefanie Lauer, at 419-257-3464 or slauer@nbls.org.

Thank you for your support!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
February 2017
NBLS Website