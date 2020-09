The Tigers traveled to Liberty Center on Saturday for a match.

9-25, 15-25, 25-20, 15-25 Liberty Center wins.

Leaders for NB:





Meredith Buchanan: 5 points, 9 assists

Halie Inbody: 7 Points, 1 ace, 21 attacks, 9 kills, 3 blocks, 6 assists

Lydia Feehan: 5 Points, 5 kills, 14 attacks

Grace Hagemyer: 10 attacks, 4 kills,

Mia McCartney: 13 digs

Leia Thomas: 10 digs



The ladies travel to Liberty Benton tonight(Monday, 9/21)