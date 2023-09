by Suzanne Bucher

North Baltimore Tigers battled Ridgedale at home tonight. JV lost in three sets and varsity lost in 4. Scores are below.

JV Set 1: 25-15 Ridgedale

JV Set 2: 24-26 North Baltimore

JV Set 3: 25-17 Ridgedale

Varsity Set 1: 25-9 Ridgedale

Varsity Set 2: 19-25 North Baltimore

Varsity Set 3: 25-14 Ridgedale

Varsity Set 4: 25-22 Ridgedale

The matches at Ridgemont on Thursday 09.28.23 were cancelled by Ridgemont due to illness.