by Suzanne Bucher

N Baltimore @ Arlington

9/27/2021

Varsity Results

Arlington defeats NB 3-0

25-17, 25-23, 25-20

Grace Hagemyer – 12 kills on 21 attempts with only 1 error

JV Results

NB defeats Arlington 2-1

25-18, 25-19, 25-23

Upcoming HS Volleyball Games

Wed 9/29 Cory-Rawson (home), 5:30

Mon 10/4 @ Liberty-Benton, 5:30

Wed 10/6 McComb (home), 4:30

Mon 10/11 @ Arcadia, 5:30

Tue 10/12 @ Temple Christian, 5:30

Thur 10/14 @ Patrick Henry, 5:30