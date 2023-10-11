NBJH 1/2 Hog Raffle Fundraiser

NB Middle School students are selling raffle tickets to win 1/2 of a hog. The proceeds from this raffle will benefit the students going to Washington DC in the spring. You can see any MS students for tickets or stop by the MS/HS office to purchase. Tickets are $5 each.

We will be selling any remaining tickets during the first half of the football game on October 20th. The two winners will be announced after halftime.

A huge thank you to Custom Cuts for arranging the donation of the hog and providing the processing. A thank you also goes out to the NBFD for providing our tickets.