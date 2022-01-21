North Baltimore, Ohio

by Suzanne Bucher
******************************************
North Baltimore vs McComb – 1/19/2022
******************************************
Jr High Girls Basketball Results
8th GRADE GIRLS
N Baltimore – 29
McComb – 12
———————-
Kaylee Allison – 14
Aubrey Cotterman – 5
Josselyn Paynter – 3
Maddie Patterson – 2
Hannah Hagemyer – 2
Attlee Rowlinson – 2
*************************
7th GRADE GIRLS
N Baltimore – 10
McComb – 19
———————–
Rylee Keller – 6
Jesse Trout – 4
UPCOMING JR HIGH GIRLS GAMES
Sat 1/22 @ Upper Scioto Valley, 10am (1 game)
Mon 1/24 @ Arcadia, 5pm
*******************************************
*******************************************
Jr High Boys Basketball Results
8th GRADE BOYS
N Baltimore – 31
McComb – 42
__________________
Brody Walter – 22
Noah Loreano – 4
Jonah Hagemyer – 3
Drew Meggitt – 2
7th GRADE BOYS
N Baltimore – 31
McComb – 17
__________________
Jack Clark – 12
Luke Long – 6
Zander Ferdinandsen – 5
Jonah Hagemyer – 2
Gabe Patterson – 2
Isaiah Hyden – 2
Trevor Walter – 2
UPCOMING JR HIGH BOYS GAMES
Sat 1/22 @ Upper Scioto Valley, 5pm
Mon 1/24 Arcadia (home), 5pm
Wed 1/26 Carey OLC & St Mike’s (home), 5pm
Mon 1/31 Pandora-Gilboa (home), 5pm