North Baltimore, Ohio

January 21, 2022

Ol’ Jenny

NBJH Basketballers vs. McComb

by Suzanne Bucher

******************************************
North Baltimore vs McComb – 1/19/2022
******************************************

Jr High Girls Basketball Results

8th GRADE GIRLS

N Baltimore – 29

McComb – 12

 ———————-

Kaylee Allison – 14

Aubrey Cotterman – 5

Josselyn Paynter – 3

Maddie Patterson – 2

Hannah Hagemyer – 2

Attlee Rowlinson – 2

*************************

 7th GRADE GIRLS

N Baltimore – 10

McComb – 19

———————– 

Rylee Keller – 6

Jesse Trout – 4

 

UPCOMING JR HIGH GIRLS GAMES

Sat 1/22 @ Upper Scioto Valley, 10am (1 game)

Mon 1/24 @ Arcadia, 5pm

*******************************************
*******************************************

Jr High Boys Basketball Results

8th GRADE BOYS

N Baltimore – 31

McComb – 42

__________________

Brody Walter – 22

Noah Loreano – 4

Jonah Hagemyer – 3

Drew Meggitt – 2

 

7th GRADE BOYS

N Baltimore – 31

McComb – 17

__________________

Jack Clark – 12

Luke Long – 6

Zander Ferdinandsen – 5

Jonah Hagemyer – 2

Gabe Patterson – 2

Isaiah Hyden – 2

Trevor Walter – 2

 

UPCOMING JR HIGH BOYS GAMES

Sat 1/22 @ Upper Scioto Valley, 5pm

Mon 1/24 Arcadia (home), 5pm

Wed 1/26 Carey OLC & St Mike’s (home), 5pm

Mon 1/31 Pandora-Gilboa (home), 5pm

 

