North Baltimore, Ohio

January 6, 2022 2:14 pm

419-581-9629

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
Weekly Specials
March 2020
3 panel GIF
Ortho Care Sports Injuries
Oct. 2018 Update
Logo
Briar Hill Health Update
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Ol’ Jenny

NBJH Boys Basketball Results

Jr High Boys Basketball Results, by Suzanne Bucher

 

North Baltimore vs Arlington – 1/4/2022

 

8th GRADE BOYS

N Baltimore – 31

Arlington – 49 

——————-

Drew Meggitt – 9

Brody Walter – 8

Cooper Clark – 6

Jacob Rockhill – 3

Luke Long – 3

Noah Laureano – 2

 

************************

 

7th GRADE BOYS

N Baltimore – 38

Arlington – 13

———————–

Luke Long – 11

Zander Ferdinandsen – 10

Jack Clark – 9

Jonah Hagemyer – 4

Isaiah Hyden – 2

Gabe Patterson – 2

 

UPCOMING JR HIGH BOYS GAMES

Mon 1/10 @ Cory-Rawson, 5pm

Wed 1/12 Liberty-Benton (home), 5pm

Wed 1/19 @ McComb, 5pm

Sat 1/22 @ Upper Scioto Valley, 5pm

Mon 1/24 Arcadia (home), 5pm

Wed 1/26 Carey OLC & St Mike’s (home), 5pm

Mon 1/31 Pandora-Gilboa (home), 5pm

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website