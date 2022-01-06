NBJH Boys Basketball Results

Jr High Boys Basketball Results, by Suzanne Bucher
North Baltimore vs Arlington – 1/4/2022
8th GRADE BOYS
N Baltimore – 31
Arlington – 49
——————-
Drew Meggitt – 9
Brody Walter – 8
Cooper Clark – 6
Jacob Rockhill – 3
Luke Long – 3
Noah Laureano – 2
************************
7th GRADE BOYS
N Baltimore – 38
Arlington – 13
———————–
Luke Long – 11
Zander Ferdinandsen – 10
Jack Clark – 9
Jonah Hagemyer – 4
Isaiah Hyden – 2
Gabe Patterson – 2
UPCOMING JR HIGH BOYS GAMES
Mon 1/10 @ Cory-Rawson, 5pm
Wed 1/12 Liberty-Benton (home), 5pm
Wed 1/19 @ McComb, 5pm
Sat 1/22 @ Upper Scioto Valley, 5pm
Mon 1/24 Arcadia (home), 5pm
Wed 1/26 Carey OLC & St Mike’s (home), 5pm
Mon 1/31 Pandora-Gilboa (home), 5pm