The NBJH Tigers lost to Arcadia last Thursday night 36-22 (2-2 overall now).

Gabe Patterson had a 75yd Punt Return for a TD, Luke Long 2pt conversion run.

Luke Long had TD runs of 5 yards & 65 yards, converted another 2pt conversion.

The team looks to rebound next week at Cory-Rawson.

Provided by Coach Dan Davis