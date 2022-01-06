North Baltimore, Ohio

NBJH Girls Basketball Results

Jr High Girls Basketball Results, by Suzanne Bucher

North Baltimore vs Arlington – 1/3/2022

8th GRADE GIRLS

N Baltimore – 21

Arlington – 29

Aubrey Cotterman – 8

Kaylee Allison  – 7

Jessica Trout – 4

Josselyn Paynter – 2

7th GRADE GIRLS

N Baltimore – 6

Arlington – 14

Kayden Livingston – 2

Hannah Hagemyer – 2

Jessica Trout – 2

North Baltimore vs Van Buren – 1/5/2022

8th GRADE GIRLS

N Baltimore – 14

Van Buren – 30

Jessica Trout – 6

Kaylee Allison – 4

Aubrey Cotterman – 2

Maddie Patterson – 2

7th GRADE GIRLS

N Baltimore – 0

Van Buren – 20

(2 Qtrs)

UPCOMING JR HIGH GIRLS GAMES

Thur 1/6 Hardin-Northern (home), 5pm

Mon 1/10 Cory-Rawson (home), 5pm (1 game)

Wed 1/12 @ Liberty-Benton, 5pm

Wed 1/19 McComb (home), 5pm

Sat 1/22 @ Upper Scioto Valley, 10am (1 game)

Mon 1/24 @ Arcadia, 5pm

