NBJH Girls Basketball Results

Jr High Girls Basketball Results, by Suzanne Bucher
******************************************************
North Baltimore vs Arlington – 1/3/2022
******************************************************
8th GRADE GIRLS
N Baltimore – 21
Arlington – 29
——————-
Aubrey Cotterman – 8
Kaylee Allison – 7
Jessica Trout – 4
Josselyn Paynter – 2
**************************
7th GRADE GIRLS
N Baltimore – 6
Arlington – 14
———————–
Kayden Livingston – 2
Hannah Hagemyer – 2
Jessica Trout – 2
*******************************************************
North Baltimore vs Van Buren – 1/5/2022
*******************************************************
8th GRADE GIRLS
N Baltimore – 14
Van Buren – 30
——————-
Jessica Trout – 6
Kaylee Allison – 4
Aubrey Cotterman – 2
Maddie Patterson – 2
************************
7th GRADE GIRLS
N Baltimore – 0
Van Buren – 20
(2 Qtrs)
UPCOMING JR HIGH GIRLS GAMES
Thur 1/6 Hardin-Northern (home), 5pm
Mon 1/10 Cory-Rawson (home), 5pm (1 game)
Wed 1/12 @ Liberty-Benton, 5pm
Wed 1/19 McComb (home), 5pm
Sat 1/22 @ Upper Scioto Valley, 10am (1 game)
Mon 1/24 @ Arcadia, 5pm