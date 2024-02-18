North Baltimore, Ohio

February 18, 2024 8:36 pm

NBJH Girls Basketball Tournament Updates

Info for last 2 games for the NBJH Lady Tiger Basketball team, from Suzanne Bucher

Jr High Girls Basketball Results

 Upper Scioto Valley @ North Baltimore – 2/15/24

 8th Grade Girls NWCC Tournament – Game 1

N Baltimore – 42

USV – 25

————————- 

Lacie Allison – 24

Ava Delancy – 7

Avery Benedict – 6

Aubryn Smith – 5

********************************* 

8th Grade Girls Tournament – Championship Game

Sat 2/17 @ Hardin-Northern, approx 11:15, from Suzanne Bucher

The NBJH girls basketball team lost 34-12 against Hardin Northern in the championship game on Saturday, February 17. 

 

