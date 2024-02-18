NBJH Girls Basketball Tournament Updates

Info for last 2 games for the NBJH Lady Tiger Basketball team, from Suzanne Bucher
Jr High Girls Basketball Results
Upper Scioto Valley @ North Baltimore – 2/15/24
8th Grade Girls NWCC Tournament – Game 1
N Baltimore – 42
USV – 25
————————-
Lacie Allison – 24
Ava Delancy – 7
Avery Benedict – 6
Aubryn Smith – 5
*********************************
8th Grade Girls Tournament – Championship Game
Sat 2/17 @ Hardin-Northern, approx 11:15, from Suzanne Bucher
The NBJH girls basketball team lost 34-12 against Hardin Northern in the championship game on Saturday, February 17.