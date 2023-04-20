NBJH Track Meet Results

From Coach Dan Davis

In a tri- meet with Continental & Holgate the Boys won 67 to 54 to 21. Girls came in second, scoring 57 points.

Meet Highlights Include:

Mia Ostrander getting 1st in 100, 1st in 200, & on the 1st place 4×100 team

Lacie Allison getting 1st in HJ (4-8 PR), 1st in 100H, & on the 1st place 4×100 team

Attlee Rowlinson 1st in 400, 2nd in Long Jump & High Jump

Jayme Zeigler 2nd in 100H, 3rd in Long Jump, & on the 1st place 4×100 team

Taraji Mercer 2nd in 100 & on the 1st place 4×100 team

Gabe Patterson 1st in 100 & Long Jump, also first in the 800 running for the first time ever, ran a 2:35!

Luke Long 1st in shot & disc (98′ PR) & on 1st place 4×100 team

Mitch Duty 2nd in shot

Trevor Walter 2nd in 200m

Zander Ferdinandsen 2nd in Disc & on 1st place 4×100 team

Jonah Hagemyer 2nd in 110H & 200H & on 1st place 4×100 team

Cam McCartney 4th in the 800 & 1600

23 PRs were achieved between both boys & girls.

Notables include:

Ian Ramirez PR in High Jump 4-6

Noah Kelley PR in High Jump 4-6

JD Spence 63′ in Disc 12′ increase

Jayce Ferdinandsen 62′ in Disc 9′ increase

Quintin Contreras PR in 100H by 4 seconds!

The team travels to Ada Thursday for their second invite!