NBJH Track Meet

Jr High Track has two meets in the books! by NB Athletic Director and Coach Dan Davis

Our first meet was windy & cold, and for over 80% of the athletes on the team it was their first-ever meet. Otsego & LB overpowered us with numbers and experience.

Last night we attended a quad at Hardin-Northern with Cory-Rawson and Lima Perry (future nwcc opponents). The boys team won the quad scoring 89 points, beating the next best team by 34. Girls came in 2nd, by just three points, scoring 75 total!

Meet Highlights Include:

Gabe Patterson winning long jump, 100m, and 200m

Our boy hurdles being the only hurdlers and sweeping those events. 110H winner Nolan Baltz and 200H winner Jonah Hagemyer

Boys 4×100 team of Luke Long, Zander Ferdinandsen, Ian Ramirez, and Jonah Hagemyer getting 1st, running 55.35

Mitch Duty winning Shot Put & Jack Clark & Luke long getting top 4 in both shot & discus.

Lacie Allison winning high jump & 100 Hurdles

Mia Ostrander 2nd overall in the 100m

Jayme Zeigler & Kayden Livingston finishing 1st and 2nd, respectively, in Long Jump

Girls 4×100 team of Jayme Zegler, Mia Ostrander, Taraji Mercer, and Lacie Allison getting 1st running 58.73!! Nearing the school record in their first time as a group.

Overall, many PRs were achieved from all members of the team. The team will travel to Mechanicsburg on Thursday 4/6 for an early season invite!

(Will post photos as soon as possible) Great Job Tigers!!