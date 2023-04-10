NBJH Track Update

On Thursday 4/6 the Jr High Track Team started their spring break off by traveling to Mechanicsburg for an invite with over 10 teams. Boys took 3rd place! Only losing to Springfield City & Johnathan Alder. There were over 20 PRs (Personal Records) that took place during the meet.

Meet Highlights Include:

Mitch Duty & Luke Long finishing 1st & 2nd in Shot Put

Lacie Allison 1st in 100H & 2nd in High Jump

Gabe Patterson 3rd in the 100m & 5th in the 200m

Jonah Hagemyer 3rd in 200H

Attlee Rowlinson 3rd in High Jump & 5th in the 400

Points to Date (after two meets & one invite):

Athlete Points Lacie Allison 50 Jayme Zeigler 32 Attlee Rowlinson 20 Mia Ostrander 19 Taraji Mercer 17 Kayden Livingston 17 Ariana Melendez 14 Ady Reynolds 13 Rylee Fennell 12 Maddie Stufft 4 Lyv Amburgey 4 Lilly Grilliot 4 Evy Thompson 2