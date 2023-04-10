NBJH Track Update

On Thursday 4/6 the Jr High Track Team started their spring break off by traveling to Mechanicsburg for an invite with over 10 teams. Boys took 3rd place! Only losing to Springfield City & Johnathan Alder. There were over 20 PRs (Personal Records) that took place during the meet.
Meet Highlights Include:
Mitch Duty & Luke Long finishing 1st & 2nd in Shot Put
Lacie Allison 1st in 100H & 2nd in High Jump
Gabe Patterson 3rd in the 100m & 5th in the 200m
Jonah Hagemyer 3rd in 200H
Attlee Rowlinson 3rd in High Jump & 5th in the 400
Points to Date (after two meets & one invite):
|Athlete
|Points
|Lacie Allison
|50
|Jayme Zeigler
|32
|Attlee Rowlinson
|20
|Mia Ostrander
|19
|Taraji Mercer
|17
|Kayden Livingston
|17
|Ariana Melendez
|14
|Ady Reynolds
|13
|Rylee Fennell
|12
|Maddie Stufft
|4
|Lyv Amburgey
|4
|Lilly Grilliot
|4
|Evy Thompson
|2
|Athlete
|Points
|Gabe Patterson
|39
|Luke Long
|37
|Jonah Hagemyer
|33
|Ian Ramirez
|28
|Mitch Duty
|19
|Rhys Williams
|18
|Zander Ferdinandsen
|17
|Nolan Baltz
|14
|Isaiah Hyden
|14
|Trevor Walter
|11
|Jack Clark
|10.5
|Levi Vanlerberg
|8
|Cam McCartney
|8
|Trvey Phanthavong
|8
|Quintin Contreras
|4
|Hyaden Griffith
|4
|Jayce Ferdinandsen
|4