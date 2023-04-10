North Baltimore, Ohio

NBJH Track Update

On Thursday 4/6 the Jr High Track Team started their spring break off by traveling to Mechanicsburg for an invite with over 10 teams. Boys took 3rd place! Only losing to Springfield City & Johnathan Alder. There were over 20 PRs (Personal Records) that took place during the meet. 

 
Meet Highlights Include: 
Mitch Duty & Luke Long finishing 1st & 2nd in Shot Put
Lacie Allison 1st in 100H & 2nd in High Jump
Gabe Patterson 3rd in the 100m & 5th in the 200m
Jonah Hagemyer 3rd in 200H
Attlee Rowlinson 3rd in High Jump & 5th in the 400
 
Points to Date (after two meets & one invite):
AthletePoints
Lacie Allison50
Jayme Zeigler32
Attlee Rowlinson20
Mia Ostrander19
Taraji Mercer17
Kayden Livingston17
Ariana Melendez14
Ady Reynolds13
Rylee Fennell12
Maddie Stufft4
Lyv Amburgey4
Lilly Grilliot4
Evy Thompson2
AthletePoints
Gabe Patterson39
Luke Long37
Jonah Hagemyer33
Ian Ramirez28
Mitch Duty19
Rhys Williams18
Zander Ferdinandsen17
Nolan Baltz14
Isaiah Hyden14
Trevor Walter11
Jack Clark10.5
Levi Vanlerberg8
Cam McCartney8
Trvey Phanthavong8
Quintin Contreras4
Hyaden Griffith4
Jayce Ferdinandsen4

