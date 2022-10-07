NBJrHi Football Tigers Improve to 5-2

The NB Jr High Football team beat Van Buren 46-12 on Thursday, moving their record to 5-2 overall on the season.

Gabe Patterson led the Tigers offense; scoring on runs of 70yds, 20yds, and 45yds. He also caught a 35yd pass from Luke Long for a TD.

Luke Long ran for a 7yd TD, and also also three extra points.

Jack Clark had multiple catches during the game and also one two point conversion catch.

Trevor Walter ran well the entire game: catching a 2pt conversion pass.

Quintin Contreras capped off the Tigers scoring in the fourth quarter with a three yard TD run.

The line anchored by center Gavyn South, Jayce Ferdinandsen, Josiah Boyd, Eli Mockensturm, and Isaiah Hyden created great running lanes all night.

Trevor Walter & Gabe Patterson both had interceptions and Trevor added a fumble recovery too. Helping add to the stout defense was Zander Ferdinandsen with strong tackles.

The Tigers look to end their season at McComb next Thursday, avenging a loss last year, with a 7pm start time under the lights!

Source: Dan Davis, NB Football Coach and Athletic Director