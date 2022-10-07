North Baltimore, Ohio

NBJrHi Football Tigers Improve to 5-2

The NB Jr High Football team beat Van Buren 46-12 on Thursday, moving their record to 5-2 overall on the season. 

 
Gabe Patterson led the Tigers offense; scoring on runs of 70yds, 20yds, and 45yds. He also caught a 35yd pass from Luke Long for a TD. 
 
Luke Long ran for a 7yd TD, and also also three extra points. 
 
Jack Clark had multiple catches during the game and also one two point conversion catch. 
 
Trevor Walter ran well the entire game: catching a 2pt conversion pass. 
 
Quintin Contreras capped off the Tigers scoring in the fourth quarter with a three yard TD run. 
 
The line anchored by center Gavyn South, Jayce Ferdinandsen, Josiah Boyd, Eli Mockensturm, and Isaiah Hyden created great running lanes all night. 
 
Trevor Walter & Gabe Patterson both had interceptions and Trevor added a fumble recovery too. Helping add to the stout defense was Zander Ferdinandsen with strong tackles. 
 
The Tigers look to end their season at McComb next Thursday, avenging a loss last year, with a 7pm start time under the lights! 
 
Source: Dan Davis, NB Football Coach and Athletic Director

