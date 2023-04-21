NBJV Softball Wins Again

by Coach Trent Strickland

North Baltimore Junior Varsity Tigers got out to a seven-run lead in the second inning and held on for an 11-9 victory over Miller City Junior Varsity Wildcats on Wednesday. Miller City Junior Varsity Wildcats scored nine runs in the failed comeback on a in the third, a groundout by Taygen Rieman in the third, a error in the fourth, a fielder’s choice by J Otto in the fourth, a single by Miriam Ellerbrock in the fifth, a groundout by McKenna Warnimont in the fifth, a groundout by Kinsley Wueller in the fifth, and a single by Morgan Verhoff in the sixth.

Jessica Trout collected four hits in five at bats to help lead North Baltimore Junior Varsity Tigers to victory. Trout singled in the first, singled in the second, singled in the fifth, and singled in the sixth.

North Baltimore Junior Varsity Tigers got things started in the second inning when Makenna Meggitt drew a walk, scoring one run.

Miller City Junior Varsity Wildcats scored three runs in the fifth inning. The offensive firepower by Miller City Junior Varsity Wildcats was led by Ellerbrock, Warnimont, and Wueller, all knocking in runs in the inning.

Layla DeLancy pitched North Baltimore Junior Varsity Tigers to victory. DeLancy lasted seven innings, allowing nine hits and nine runs while striking out five.

Reagan Schiffer was on the rubber for Miller City Junior Varsity Wildcats. Schiffer lasted six innings, allowing ten hits and 11 runs while striking out two.

North Baltimore Junior Varsity Tigers scattered ten hits in the game. Trout, Olivia Busch, and DeLancy each collected multiple hits for North Baltimore Junior Varsity Tigers. Trout led North Baltimore Junior Varsity Tigers with four hits in five at bats.

Miller City Junior Varsity Wildcats tallied nine hits. Anna Niese and Verhoff all had multiple hits for Miller City Junior Varsity Wildcats.