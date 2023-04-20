NBJV Softball Wins at Home

by Coach Trent Strickland





McComb Junior Varsity Panthers scored five runs in the second inning, but North Baltimore Junior Varsity Tigers still won 25-9 on Tuesday. McComb Junior Varsity Panthers’s big inning was driven by a walk by Aubrey Hassan, a triple by Jocelyn Van Seghbroeck, a single by Shelby Hassan, and a groundout by Addisen Krassow.

Both pitching staffs had their hands full, frequently dealing with runners on base. North Baltimore Junior Varsity Tigers collected 16 hits and McComb Junior Varsity Panthers had seven.

In the first inning, North Baltimore Junior Varsity Tigers got their offense started when Layla DeLancy drew a walk, scoring one run.

North Baltimore Junior Varsity Tigers took the lead for good with six runs in the third inning. In the third Sara Casey singled on a 3-2 count, scoring one run, Jessica Trout singled on a 3-2 count, scoring one run, Maddie Dick drew a walk, scoring one run, and Brynlee Schmidt doubled on a 1-0 count, scoring three runs.

North Baltimore Junior Varsity Tigers tallied 18 runs in the fourth inning. Dick, Schmidt, Lindsay Crouse, Makenna Meggitt, Casey, and Josselyn Paynter all moved runners across the plate with RBIs in the inning.

Schmidt got the win for North Baltimore Junior Varsity Tigers. Schmidt surrendered nine runs on seven hits over five innings, striking out nine.

Emma Abbott took the loss for McComb Junior Varsity Panthers. The righthander went three and a third innings, allowing 15 runs on nine hits and striking out two.

North Baltimore Junior Varsity Tigers totaled 16 hits. Schmidt, Casey, Trout, DeLancy, and Crouse all managed multiple hits for North Baltimore Junior Varsity Tigers. Casey and Schmidt all had three hits to lead North Baltimore Junior Varsity Tigers. North Baltimore Junior Varsity Tigers stole six bases during the game as two players stole more than one. Trout led the way with three.



