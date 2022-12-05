NBLS Board of Education will Meet Tuesday 12/6/22

The December meeting of North Baltimore Local Schools Board of Education will take place at 6:00pm on Tuesday, December 6, 2022

The meeting was changed to the first Tuesday of December 2022 during the October 2022 meeting.

LOCATION: North Baltimore High School

2012 Tiger Drive, North Baltimore, OH 45872

DATE: December 6, 2022 TIME: 6:00 PM

Here is the procedure that needs to be followed for any member of the community that signs in and notifies the Board they would like to address the Board during the meeting:

Opportunity to address the Board: A pamphlet is provided at the Board meeting for members for the community to review the proper procedure to address both agenda and non-agenda items. Please review this pamphlet before making any statements to the Board. Please limit your comments to three (3) minutes after being recognized by the Board President.

Editor’s comment: We recommend you contact the Board office in advance, of your intention to address the Board , and obtain the pamphlet and read it to help you prepare what you want to say, as you are only allotted 3 minutes of speaking time at the meeting. ~NBXpress