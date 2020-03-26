NBLS Powell Class Rooms Online Resources

Posted at Powell Parent Teacher Association Facebook Page:

Students and families at NBLS Powel Elementary below are links from our teachers and school administrators to help you kids (and parents and grandparents, etc.) with remote learning.

They are organized in one place so the remote resources are easy to find.

Please contact the Powell PTA or NBX if you have any questions! Stay well!!

***NORTH BALTIMORE LOCAL SCHOOLS DISTRICT PAGES***



Main NBLS Webpage:

www.nbls.org



North Baltimore Local School District Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/North-Baltimore-Local-School-District-207120002688935





***POWELL PRINCIPAL MRS. SEMANCIK’S UPDATES (MONDAY-FRIDAY)***



YouTube Channel:

https://m.youtube.com/channel/UCRYKFCNJ3BFUEogmWfBUriQ/channels

***POWELL ART STUDIO (MONDAY-FRIDAY 10AM)***



Facebook Page:

https://www.facebook.com/Powell-Elementary-Art-Studio-732303623616359/





**POWELL ELEMENTARY MUSIC STUDIO***



Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/powelltigermusicians/



YouTube Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWfwY8xluxMOW8WBUgZO1pQ?





***Preschool***





***Kindergarten***



Mrs Cliffton:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuf9Y0b177nr_yYnZLof7eA





***FIRST GRADE***



Mrs Wymer:

I’m working on setting up classtag for my class. Just need some parents to confirm contact information so I can do it. I will be using that instead of Facebook or YouTube.



Mrs Schinsky:

I am communicating via email. [email protected] Parents should check their email regularly please.



Mrs Andre:

Mrs Andre’s Fantastic First Graders facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/Mrs-Andres-Fantastic-First-Graders-772643616417810/



Mrs Andre’s YouTube Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeQcDIJGQehBJrhCtz9w-eg





***SECOND GRADE***



Second Grade NB Tigers Facebook Page:

https://www.facebook.com/groups/288797888279326/?ref=share





***THIRD GRADE***



Third Grade NB Tigers Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/Third-Grade-NB-Tigers-1875171909401359/





***FOURTH GRADE***



Please contact 4th grade teachers directly through the contact information that was given to the students.



We know there are a zillion online resources out there to sort through. In addition to the sites we previously recommended, below are some of the best we’ve found.



[email protected]



fit.sanfordhealth.org



weareteachers.com

Sign up as a parent for this site. You’ll need to put in our zip code. You should be able to get access to TED talks for kids and teens, podcasts for elementary kids, virtual field trips, children’s authors doing read-alouds, and much more!

***FIFTH GRADE***



Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/457403364631897/ (not used much)

Class Dojo is the best way to communicate with 5th grade teachers and to see announcements.



YouTube channel (5th grade math and science):

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChYDnYNPLmrL7fTiMhstwYA/



All videos are being posted on Class Dojo and Google Classroom for the kids.



***SIXTH GRADE***



6th Grade NB Tigers Facebook Page:

https://www.facebook.com/6thGradeNBTigers/



A daily video is also posted on the 6th graders Google Classroom