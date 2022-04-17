NBLS Ribbon Cutting for Track & Field/Football Complex Wednesday

The North Baltimore Local School District will be holding a “Ribbon Cutting” for the construction project that will finally bring Tiger football games and track & field meets onto the high school middle school campus.

Wednesday, April 20, 5:30 at the Field House

The $2.6M project includes:

A storm sewer system, electrical service equipment, running track, field events, athletic equipment, parking lot, fencing, as well as miscellaneous concrete/asphalt surfaces.

A latex track and field event facilities for the Track and Field Program. The project ties in with the already laid athletic field sod, irrigation and drainage for the new football field within the confines of the new track.

The Grandstand, press boxes, and lighting were already bid last Fall. These included:

Qualite Sports Lighting, LLC for a Q-LED System for the track and field project at an estimate of $217,376.

Bleacher system from Outdoor Aluminum Inc. for the price of $691,195 through the TIPS Program.