North Baltimore Local Schools



LOCATION: MS/HS Building

STARTING DATE: ASAP

RATE OF PAY/HOURS: 6 hours –4:00 PM – 10:00 PM



CLASSIFICATION: Classified

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS: HS diploma- Previous experience preferred-See job description

DEADLINE FOR APPLICATIONS: Interested candidates should contact in writing or by email to Chad Kiser, Principal at ckiser@nbls.org or Ryan Delaney, Superintendent at 201 S. Main St. North Baltimore, OH 45872 or rdelaney@nbls.org

Please submit ASAP

*See the Negotiated agreement for terms and conditions of employment.