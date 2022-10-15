North Baltimore, Ohio

October 15, 2022 4:51 am

Hiking Challenge Sept – Oct 2022

NBOAHS Recipient of an Ohio Humanities SHARP GRANT

Early in 2022 the North Baltimore Ohio Area Historical Society was selected to receive a $6,750 Ohio Humanities SHARP grant.  The grant was used to update and improve the “North Baltimore History” website which had not been updated for several years.

The new website (northbaltimorehistory.org) is now “live” and includes archived issues of the newsletter through 2021, along with a historical timeline of the village, historic photographs, history of the Historical Center building, membership information, and resources.  The 2022 newsletter issues will be added to the website at the end of this year.

 

