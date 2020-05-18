North Baltimore's FREE and LOCAL source for news, sports, information and inspiration.

Stephanie Walters at Briar Hill Health Campus took this “awesome” video!

She added (on her Facebook post): Thank you to the Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing for the show of support for Briar Hill Health Campus!! #OhioStrong #NBStrong #SaluteOhio

In addition, Scott Ferguson (Fotos by Ferg) was in Bowling Green at the Wood County Hospital, where his wife Angie is a nurse. Ferg got a couple of shots of the 180th Fly-By for WCH!