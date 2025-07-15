NB’s DS Brown Hosts Red Cross Blood Drive – August 5





Help Keep the Supply Afloat

The DS Brown Company will be hosting an American Red Cross Blood Drive on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The blood drive will take place at the Red Cross Bus parked at 300 E. Cherry Street, North Baltimore, OH 45872.

This important effort supports the ongoing need for blood donations during the busy summer months. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment by calling 1-800-RED CROSS or visiting RedCrossBlood.org. Use the sponsor code DSBROWN50 when scheduling.

Special Offer:

All presenting donors between August 1 and August 28 will receive a $15 e-gift card to the merchant of their choice, courtesy of the Red Cross.

Let’s come together as a community to help save lives—your donation could make all the difference!