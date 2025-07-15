North Baltimore, Ohio

July 15, 2025 3:31 pm

BVHS Wellness Park TOP
The District Update – Water Shed
Amplex Fiber June 2024
Size Update
Logo & Info Aug 2023
Sept. 2023
Temporary
OB You’re Expecting
Resize
June 2023 Left Rail
Logo
Sept. 2023

NB’s DS Brown Hosts Red Cross Blood Drive – August 5


Help Keep the Supply Afloat

The DS Brown Company will be hosting an American Red Cross Blood Drive on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The blood drive will take place at the Red Cross Bus parked at 300 E. Cherry Street, North Baltimore, OH 45872.

This important effort supports the ongoing need for blood donations during the busy summer months. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment by calling 1-800-RED CROSS or visiting RedCrossBlood.org. Use the sponsor code DSBROWN50 when scheduling.

Special Offer:
All presenting donors between August 1 and August 28 will receive a $15 e-gift card to the merchant of their choice, courtesy of the Red Cross.

Let’s come together as a community to help save lives—your donation could make all the difference!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website