NB’s Former LK-Crown Motel Staging for Demolition



Late last week heavy equipment was moved onto the site of the former Crown Inn at State Route 18 and I-75 in North Baltimore, as the site is being prepared for the development of a Sheetz Fuel & Travel Center.

The Village of NB completed the annexation of approximately 21.5 acres of land in Henry Township near the entrance to I-75 southbound. Considerable intergovernmental/agency/business cooperation has led to this project moving forward.

No dates for the stages of and estimated completion of construction have been made available.

Back in the 1970s into the 1980s or even 90’s – Clyde’s Gas – Denny’s – LK/Crown Inn were busy with travelers and locals!

