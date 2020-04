Due to the snow for today, Lennard’s Greenhouse delays their opening until Saturday, April 18, 2020.

Starting Saturday, stop out east of NB on SR 18, past McD’s and the tracks about a mile out on the north (left) side of the road.

Lennard’s is fully stocked for the season and ready to help you get you flowers and veggies going!

HOURS:

7 Days a Week – 9 am to 5 pm!

Much more information coming soon!