North Baltimore, Ohio

November 24, 2023 11:47 pm

NB’s Virginia Theater Showing “WISH”

 

“WISH” is at the Virginia Theater this Thanksgiving.
 
Now thru Dec 3
$5 seat – GREAT Pop Corn!!!

Regular showtimes Friday 7pm

Sat / Sun 3pm / 7pm
 
Upcoming movies, we know were getting

Trolls 3
Hunger Games
and Wonka
 

Wish

PG

November 22, 2023

Action-Adventure, Animation, Fantasy, Kids & Family

In “Wish,” Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen. Featuring the voices of Academy Award®-winning actor Ariana DeBose as Asha, Chris Pine as Magnifico, and Alan Tudyk as Asha’s favorite goat, Valentino, the film is helmed by Oscar®-winning director Chris Buck (“Frozen,” “Frozen 2”) and Fawn Veerasunthorn (“Raya and the Last Dragon”), produced by Peter Del Vecho (“Frozen,” “Frozen 2”) and Juan Pablo Reyes (“Encanto”). Jennifer Lee (“Frozen,” “Frozen 2”) executive produces—Lee and Allison Moore (“Night Sky,” “Manhunt”) are writers on the project. With original songs by Grammy®-nominated singer/songwriter Julia Michaels and Grammy-winning producer/songwriter/musician Benjamin Rice, plus score by composer Dave Metzger.

