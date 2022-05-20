NBYTL Awards Scholarship in Honor of RJ

Wednesday evening May 18, 2022, the North Baltimore Youth Travel League (NBYTL) presented their Inaugural RJ Hagemyer Scholarship, during the Seniors Red Carpet Event. Grace Hagemyer was the first recipient. Grace has maintained a 3.98 GPA while being involved in many extra circular events during her career at NBHS.

The league will hold a small ceremony prior to an upcoming 14U Softball game, where Grace will be throwing out the first pitch. The public will be invited!

Each year a graduating male, as well as a female will receive this scholarship. The board will be working with the Hagemyer family throughout this process. One qualification is that the applicant is involved in the community. RJ loved to attend his sister’s sporting events and being out and about in the community.

Grace’s grandparents, Joe and Trina Hagemyer were once officers of the league.

NBYTL would like to congratulate the NBHS Class of 2022 on their upcoming graduation.