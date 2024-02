from Dennis Lataowski:

Just to let everyone know some important dates:

Jr High baseball and softball registration will end on Feb 24 at 11 pm.

Summer ball and Acme baseball will end on March 2 at 11 pm.

Pass the word around.

Also if you need help signing up or paying, see us (NBYTL officers) on March 2 from 10am-12 at the NB Library or get hold of me



Dennis Latowski

NBYTL President

(989) 339-7466