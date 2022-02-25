NBYTL Community Dinner Fundraiser Tickets Going Fast

Ticket now available for the NB Youth Travel League Community Dinner Fundraiser!

In the NB American Legion Post #539 Banquet Room

Limited tickets will be sold and will sell out fast.

$20 per ticket, which included meal from City Barbecue-pulled pork & chicken, green beans & mac & cheese, a dessert, and 2 drinks. (adult beverages, beer 🍺 and margaritas 🍹available).

Also music and raffle items, that you don’t want to miss out on!!!

Mark your calendar for Saturday, March 26th, 2022

Doors open at 4:30pm, with dinner being served at 5pm.

Tickets are being sold now from any officer!

Dennis Latowski

Andrea Brim

Brian Lee Hosler

Heather L. Busch

Jessie Smith

Amber Maloy

Samantha Credicott