NBYTL Community Dinner Fundraiser Tickets Going Fast

Ticket now available for the NB Youth Travel League Community Dinner Fundraiser!
In the NB American Legion Post #539 Banquet Room
Limited tickets will be sold and will sell out fast.
$20 per ticket, which included meal from City Barbecue-pulled pork & chicken, green beans & mac & cheese, a dessert, and 2 drinks. (adult beverages, beer 🍺 and margaritas 🍹available).
Also music and raffle items, that you don’t want to miss out on!!!
Mark your calendar for Saturday, March 26th, 2022
Doors open at 4:30pm, with dinner being served at 5pm.
Tickets are being sold now from any officer!
Dennis Latowski
Andrea Brim
Brian Lee Hosler
Heather L. Busch
Jessie Smith
Amber Maloy
Samantha Credicott