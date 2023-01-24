NBYTL Dinner & Raffle 2023 Info/Tickets

Come join us for our annual dinner!
Saturday, March 25, 2023, Doors open at 4:30 pm
American Legion #539 North Baltimore Banquet Room
American Legion #539 North Baltimore Banquet Room
Dicks BBQ will be serving up chicken, pulled pork, Mac & Cheese, cornbread, and banana pudding. Beer, wine, water, and juice will be available.
Adult tickets are $15, children 12 and under are $10.
Live music by our own local band Good Sun!
The league will also be raffling off a Yeti Cooler filled with alcohol. Tickets are available to purchase for $5.
We will have other raffle items as well. You won’t want to miss out on the fun.
Purchase tickets from any league officer:
Baley Thiel