NBYTL Dinner & Raffle 2023 Info/Tickets

Come join us for our annual dinner!

Saturday, March 25, 2023, Doors open at 4:30 pm

American Legion #539 North Baltimore Banquet Room

Dicks BBQ will be serving up chicken, pulled pork, Mac & Cheese, cornbread, and banana pudding. Beer, wine, water, and juice will be available.

Adult tickets are $15, children 12 and under are $10.

The league will also be raffling off a Yeti Cooler filled with alcohol. Tickets are available to purchase for $5.

We will have other raffle items as well. You won’t want to miss out on the fun.

Purchase tickets from any league officer:

Baley Thiel