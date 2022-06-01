from Heather Dewulf, League Sec’y.
We are halfway through our summer season, and making great strides. The league was able to get both announcing booths redone, thanks to Woodruff Contract and Gordon’s Lumber-Findlay. Plaques have been re-hung in honor of William “Doc” Roberts, MD and Arlouween Harmon, businessperson and community leader.
First Pitch by RJ Hagemyer Scholarship Winner
This Thursday, June 9th at 5:45 pm, we will be honoring Grace Hagemyer. Grace was the first recipient for the league’s annual RJ Hagemyer Memorial Scholarship. Come out in your NB gear and cheer on Grace, as she throws out the first pitch of the game. This will take place at field #2, also known as the old high school softball field, on American Legion Drive at NB Village Park.
The league would like to THANK our sponsors
This year we have received over $20,000 in donations. That money goes towards many things to run the league. Such as advertising, uniforms, equipment, starting up 3 concession stands, paying Umpires, supplies for the fields, and countless other items.
This year we have received donations or were awarded grants from the following:
Andi Eileen Photography
Gillig Custom Winery
Stearns & Hammer Attorneys at Law
Bryan Woodworking
Wagsgym
Jack & Son’s Lawn Care, LLC
Hancock Federal Credit Union
AMVETS
American Legion Post 539
Gerdeman Insurance
Findlay Products Corp.
Biggby Coffee
Woodruff Contract, LLC
Chicken Bacon Ranch
LO8 Salon
North Baltimore Nutrition
Buckeye Hook & Ladder
Leisa Zeigler
Jen Corbin
Smith-Crates Funeral Home
CSX
Walmart
Rainbow Acres
NB Church of Christ
NB Marathon
Lennards Greenhouse
Hancock Wood Electric
DS Brown
NB Village Council
NB Chamber of Commerce
NB Eagles
NBYTL to Host 14U Baseball Tournament – Help Needed
NBYTL will be hosting its first tournament the weekend of July 15th. We will be hosting up to 8, 14U Baseball Teams. We are looking for volunteers to help make this a success. We will need concession stand workers, grounds crew, and more. Please contact Dennis Latowski or Heather Dewulf if interested.
Stay up to date, with what is happening with the league, on our Facebook page.
