We are halfway through our summer season, and making great strides. The league was able to get both announcing booths redone, thanks to Woodruff Contract and Gordon’s Lumber-Findlay. Plaques have been re-hung in honor of William “Doc” Roberts, MD and Arlouween Harmon, businessperson and community leader.

First Pitch by RJ Hagemyer Scholarship Winner 
This Thursday, June 9th at 5:45 pm, we will be honoring Grace Hagemyer. Grace was the first recipient for the league’s annual RJ Hagemyer Memorial Scholarship. Come out in your NB gear and cheer on Grace, as she throws out the first pitch of the game. This will take place at field #2, also known as the old high school softball field, on American Legion Drive at NB Village Park.

The league would like to THANK our sponsors
This year we have received over $20,000 in donations. That money goes towards many things to run the league. Such as advertising, uniforms, equipment, starting up 3 concession stands, paying Umpires, supplies for the fields, and countless other items.

This year we have received donations or were awarded grants from the following:

Andi Eileen Photography

Gillig Custom Winery

Stearns & Hammer Attorneys at Law

Bryan Woodworking

Wagsgym

Jack & Son’s Lawn Care, LLC

Hancock Federal Credit Union

AMVETS

American Legion Post 539

Gerdeman Insurance

Findlay Products Corp.

Biggby Coffee

Woodruff Contract, LLC

Chicken Bacon Ranch

LO8 Salon

North Baltimore Nutrition

Buckeye Hook & Ladder

Leisa Zeigler

Jen Corbin

Smith-Crates Funeral Home

CSX

Walmart

Rainbow Acres

NB Church of Christ

NB Marathon

Lennards Greenhouse

Hancock Wood Electric

DS Brown

NB Village Council

NB Chamber of Commerce

NB Eagles

NBYTL to Host 14U Baseball Tournament – Help Needed
NBYTL will be hosting its first tournament the weekend of July 15th. We will be hosting up to 8, 14U Baseball Teams. We are looking for volunteers to help make this a success. We will need concession stand workers, grounds crew, and more. Please contact Dennis Latowski or Heather Dewulf if interested.

