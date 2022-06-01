First Pitch by RJ Hagemyer Scholarship Winner

This Thursday, June 9th at 5:45 pm, we will be honoring Grace Hagemyer. Grace was the first recipient for the league’s annual RJ Hagemyer Memorial Scholarship. Come out in your NB gear and cheer on Grace, as she throws out the first pitch of the game. This will take place at field #2, also known as the old high school softball field, on American Legion Drive at NB Village Park.

The league would like to THANK our sponsors

This year we have received over $20,000 in donations. That money goes towards many things to run the league. Such as advertising, uniforms, equipment, starting up 3 concession stands, paying Umpires, supplies for the fields, and countless other items.

This year we have received donations or were awarded grants from the following:

Andi Eileen Photography Gillig Custom Winery Stearns & Hammer Attorneys at Law Bryan Woodworking Wagsgym Jack & Son’s Lawn Care, LLC Hancock Federal Credit Union AMVETS American Legion Post 539 Gerdeman Insurance Findlay Products Corp. Biggby Coffee Woodruff Contract, LLC Chicken Bacon Ranch LO8 Salon North Baltimore Nutrition Buckeye Hook & Ladder Leisa Zeigler Jen Corbin Smith-Crates Funeral Home CSX Walmart Rainbow Acres NB Church of Christ NB Marathon Lennards Greenhouse Hancock Wood Electric DS Brown NB Village Council NB Chamber of Commerce NB Eagles

NBYTL to Host 14U Baseball Tournament – Help Needed

NBYTL will be hosting its first tournament the weekend of July 15th. We will be hosting up to 8, 14U Baseball Teams. We are looking for volunteers to help make this a success. We will need concession stand workers, grounds crew, and more. Please contact Dennis Latowski or Heather Dewulf if interested.

Stay up to date, with what is happening with the league, on our Facebook page.

https://www.facebook.com/groups/2539568559502563